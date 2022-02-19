Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,415 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

