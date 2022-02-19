Jarvis Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $385,513.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $385,513.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00105897 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

