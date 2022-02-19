Head-To-Head Analysis: Compass (COMP) vs. The Competition

Compass (NYSE: COMP) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Compass to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Compass alerts:

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 379 1692 2494 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 138.55%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81% Compass Competitors -2.13% 1.70% 6.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$270.20 million -3.50 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $200.12 million 23.07

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.