Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

MPAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

MPAA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

