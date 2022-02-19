Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

