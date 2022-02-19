Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.