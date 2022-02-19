Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.