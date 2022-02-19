Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.86 Million in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $94.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

