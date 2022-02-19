Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,404 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

