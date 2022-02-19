Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,404 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.