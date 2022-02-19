Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Welbilt worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

