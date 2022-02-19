Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.