California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,751 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of AGNC Investment worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.