Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

JCIC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

