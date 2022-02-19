California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $186.09 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

