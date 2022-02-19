Eaton Vance Management Acquires 700 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $93.37 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

