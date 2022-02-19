Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

TENB opened at $45.46 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

