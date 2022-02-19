Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

LAC stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

