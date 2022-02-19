Morgan Stanley Buys 212,124 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of YETI worth $94,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 66.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

