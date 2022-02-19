Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 840.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

