TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

