National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

