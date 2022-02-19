National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:NNN opened at $43.05 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
