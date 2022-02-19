Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

