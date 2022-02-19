Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.58.
Several brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
