NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NOW stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.