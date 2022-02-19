NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Get NOW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NOW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.