Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at MKM Partners

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

