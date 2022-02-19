VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading 4.6% Higher

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.07. Approximately 2,426,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 24,728,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

