RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.98

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 27422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

