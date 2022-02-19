Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.31

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 4647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

