Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $184.30

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.30 and last traded at $184.59, with a volume of 3075887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.