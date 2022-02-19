Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Sutro Biopharma worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 45.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 154,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STRO. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

STRO stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $391.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

