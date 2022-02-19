Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.