Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 65,900 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Trex worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

TREX opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

