Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477,792 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.52% of Cogent Biosciences worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $109,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 589,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,228,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.06 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

