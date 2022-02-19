Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,464.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Garmin stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

