Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,711 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.03 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.