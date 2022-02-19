Sheldon B. Nelson Sells 35,000 Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Stock

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Director Sheldon B. Nelson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$10,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,366 shares in the company, valued at C$120,172.97.

Sheldon B. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$8,850.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sheldon B. Nelson sold 30,000 shares of Diamcor Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

Shares of Diamcor Mining stock opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.52.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

