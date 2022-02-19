Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

MRNA stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

