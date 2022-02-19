MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.00.
Shares of MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.06. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.52 and a one year high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
