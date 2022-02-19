SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 16.90 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.23) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,265.50 ($17.12) on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,331.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,303.45.

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.74) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.