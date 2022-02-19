Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by 213.2% over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

