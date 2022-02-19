Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by 213.2% over the last three years.
Shares of WIA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $14.78.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
