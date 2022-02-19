Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.10 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $315.87 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

