Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Artivion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:AORT opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a P/E ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
