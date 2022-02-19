Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,775 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12,678.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.11. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

