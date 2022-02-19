IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 208,775 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

