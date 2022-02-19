Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 617.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

