Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,824.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,861,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,586,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

