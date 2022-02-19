Man Group plc Sells 159,544 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,544 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.