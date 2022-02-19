Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.35% of Forward Air worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Forward Air by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

