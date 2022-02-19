Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.82% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

