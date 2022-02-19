Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 693 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

