Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $224,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 343.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $435.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

